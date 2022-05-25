LA Times Today: Did the Buffalo mass shooting suspect’s 90% white hometown fuel his hate?

The small town of Conklin in upstate New York is getting unwanted international attention. One of its native sons, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, is accused of killing ten people in an act of domestic terrorism in Buffalo earlier this month.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Connor Sheets traveled to Conklin to find out if the suspect’s hometown fueled his hate.