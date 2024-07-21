Advertisement
World & Nation

Biden steps down from the race. Now what?

By Seema Mehta
 and Mark E. Potts
President Biden announced Sunday that he will step aside as the Democratic presidential nominee, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket and face former President Trump in November.

Los Angeles Times reporter Seema Mehta talks about what happens from here as we race toward the Democratic National Convention.
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who is covering the 2024 presidential race as well as other state and national contests. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2019.

