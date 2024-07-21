Biden steps down from the race. Now what?

President Biden announced Sunday that he will step aside as the Democratic presidential nominee, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket and face former President Trump in November.



Los Angeles Times reporter Seema Mehta talks about what happens from here as we race toward the Democratic National Convention.