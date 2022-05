Californians are packing up and moving to Portugal

In the last decade, the overall population in Portugal has declined even as the number of foreigners has grown by 40%. The number of U.S. citizens living in this land of 10 million rose 45% last year. Within the mix of retirees, digital nomads and young families, Californians are making themselves known in a country once considered the forgotten sibling of Spain. (Photo by Jose Sarmento Matos /For The Times) (Video by Jackeline Luna)