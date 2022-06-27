LA Times Today: Why these Californians moved to Texas

In the last decade, nearly four million people have moved to Texas — including 700,000 who have come from California.



According to the U.S. Census data, the state has grown nearly 16% during that time.



L.A. Times contributor Katie Kelton spoke to some of the transplants to see how they are adjusting to life in the Lone Star State.