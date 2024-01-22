LA Times Today: As border extremism goes mainstream, vigilante groups take a starring role
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended more than two million people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2023 fiscal year. Many of those people are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their homelands.
Now an armed militia is patrolling the border in Arizona in an effort to stop the flow and catch alleged drug smugglers and traffickers.
L.A. Times criminal justice editor Keegan Hamilton shadowed the militia group to see what’s really happening at the border for a documentary in collaboration with Scripps News.
L.A. Times criminal justice editor Keegan Hamilton joined Lisa McRee with more.
