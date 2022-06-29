LA Times Today: ‘Civil’ looks behind the scenes of civil rights lawyer Ben Crump

Ben Crump, the prominent civil rights lawyer, has been at the forefront of high-profile cases of violence against Black people for over a decade: Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and many more cases that didn’t garner national attention.



In the Netflix documentary “Civil” we get an intimate look at the man behind the headlines.



Ben Crump joined us to talk to us about the film.