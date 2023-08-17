LA Times Today: A cop feared for her life around her boyfriend. What happened after she killed him
In Mexico, where an average of 10 women were killed each day last year, a woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting and killing an abusive boyfriend out of self-defense.
L.A. Times foreign correspondent Leila Miller joined us from Mexico where she’s reported on the country’s record on gender-based killings and explains how a strong feminist movement helped bring light to this case.
