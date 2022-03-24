LA Times Today: Crowdfunding becomes part of Ukraine’s arsenal

A crowdfunding campaign is helping Ukraine raise money for its military defense against Russia’s invasion.



Private citizens and businesses are donating using money and cryptocurrency to support humanitarian efforts, weapons and military training.



L.A. Times reporter Matt Pearce wrote about how online crowdfunding and other digital tools are bolstering Ukraine’s resistance.