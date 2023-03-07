LA Times Today: How DeSantis could displace Trump as the GOP’s 2024 nominee
Florida governor Ron De Santis hasn’t announced a run for president yet, but his latest moves — including a trek to California this past weekend to give a speech in Simi Valley and attend a GOP fundraising dinner in Anaheim — may be strong signs he’s going to give former president Donald Trump some competition in 2024.
L.A. Times Washington, D.C. columnist Doyle McManus explains.
