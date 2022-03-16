LA Times Today: Filmmaker Olga Zherzenko on fleeing the conflict in Ukraine

Russia unleashed a barrage of airstrikes against a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, bringing the war 11 miles from Poland’s border.



Western officials say the attack was a shift in tactics—furthering concerns the invasion could lead to a larger European conflict.



Joining us now is Ukrainian filmmaker Olga Zherzenko, who up until a few weeks ago, was working in Kyiv on an animated feature. She joins us now from Warsaw.