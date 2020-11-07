America reacts: Supporters celebrate Biden-Harris win
Photos of celebrations around the nation after Joe Biden secured victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Marcel Cothron joins neighbors on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York singing, “Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye,” to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. (Jessie Wardarski/Associated Press)
People celebrate at Times Square in New York after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election. (KENA BETANCUR / AFP / Getty Images)
A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden celebrates while riding his bike outside Trump Tower in Chicago. (Paul Beaty/Associated Press)
People celebrate in Times Square after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)
Folk musician Ted Hefko performs next to a mock casket with the name Trump written on it, as patrons dine at the Bywater Bakery in New Orleans. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
People celebrate outside Vaughn’s Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans after news organizations called the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrate his victory in Wilmington, Del. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
An unmasked Trump supporter shouts at counterprotesters during a demonstration over ballot counting outside the Michigan state Capitol building in Lansing. (John Moore/Getty Images)
People celebrate in Philadelphia after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden congregate in a parking lot near the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., hours before Biden was to hold a victory rally. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)