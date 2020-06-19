Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
TULSA, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 19: People push an empty symbolic casket during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District of the city June 19, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the official end of slavery in the states that were part of the Confederate States of America following the American Civil War. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Tulsa, on eve of Trump visit

The mayor and police chief are ‘honored’ by Trump’s visit to Tulsa, Okla. But Black residents fear violence: ‘Tulsa is not prepared.’

People push an empty symbolic casket during a Juneteenth event in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla., on June 19. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump sleep in line to attend Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa. ( Win McNamee / Getty Images)

A supporter of President Trump takes a selfie near the BOK Center in Tulsa. (Seth Herald / Getty Images)

Kasondra Barnett photographs her children in front of a mural June 18 in Tulsa. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Workers attach plywood to a store front on Friday near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., in advance of a Trump campaign rally to be held Saturday.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A hotel in Tulsa is decorated with placards one day before a rally by President Trump.  ( Seth Herald / AFP)

People carry an empty symbolic casket draped with an American flag during a Juneteenth event in the Greenwood District of Tulsa. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

People pose in front of the 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial during a Juneteenth event in the Greenwood District of Tulsa.  (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Workers place generators for use during a campaign rally for President Trump in Tulsa.  (Seth Herald / AFP)

Nicholas Winford, left, debates Trump supporter Randall Thom on the racial policies of the president outside the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 18. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

