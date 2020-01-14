9 Images
Photos: Rescuers race to save koalas and other animals in Australia
At Kangaroo Island, a popular tourist destination and wildlife park, rescuers try to save what they can
Koalas with burned paws are treated in a temporary hospital tent at the Kangaroo Island, a popular tourist destination and wildlife park off of Australia’s southeast coast, on Dec. 20, 2019. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Emma Veritay, a volunteer at the wildlife park, tends to the wounds of a koala. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Scientists estimate that, so far in Australia, fires have killed hundreds of millions to more than 1 billion native animals. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The carcasses of animal litter the island’s rugged landscape. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Koalas wait for treatment at the wildlife park, a 50-acre property that is surrounded by burn scars but was miraculously untouched by the blazes. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Water is dropped on a blaze on Kangaroo Island. Fires have overrun nearly half of the 1700-square mile island.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A koala recovers on Kangaroo Island. Some koalas are in such bad shape they uncharacteristically move toward humans, either unable to see or starved and disoriented. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
“There’s not much that isn’t threatening koalas at the moment,” says Sam Mitchell, who has owned and run the Kangaroo Island Wildlife the last seven years. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Nick Clark, one of the head farmers at Kangaroo Island Wool, says the blazes killed some of the company’s sheep and destroyed $50,000 worth of wool. The farm produces high quality wool from 10,500 sheep. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
