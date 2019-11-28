9 Images
Blustery conditions at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SpongeBob SquarePants flies low to the ground during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Windy weather meant the giant balloons flew at a lower level. (Porter Binks / EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Santa Claus waves in front of Radio City Music Hall during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Associated Press)
Participants make their way down Sixth Avenue during the annual parade, which began in 1924. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Associated Press)
Members of the crowd along Sixth Avenue snap smartphone pictures of the parade entries. (Jeenah Moon / Associated Press)
Astronaut Snoopy is a new version of a Macy’s parade favorite. (Porter Binks /EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
A participant throws confetti during the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Porter Binks /EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Smokey Bear floats along the parade route. (Porter Binks /EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Giant balloon Jett is from the animated series “Super Wings.” (Porter Binks /EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Spectators watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from a New York apartment building. (Porter Binks /EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
1/9