Cuban migrants deported to Mexico

Over 400 Cubans are camping in a park on the Mexico-U.S. border in Acunia, Mexico. There is a wait list to apply for asylum, and only three or four people get called each day to cross the bridge to Del Rio, Texas, to apply for asylum. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Cubans wait in line to have their names added to the list of those wanting to apply for asylum in the United States. Thousands of Cubans have left their home and are waiting in Juarez, Mexico, to come to the United States to seek asylum. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Over 400 Cubans are camping in a park on the Mexico-U.S. border in Acunia, Mexico. There is a wait list, with over 500 names on it, but only three or four get called each day to cross the bridge to Del Rio, Texas, to apply for asylum. Some have been waiting months, but the camp is most likely going to close. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A line forms daily at the immigration office on the Mexico side of the border where those wishing to seek asylum in the United States are put on a waiting list. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A Cuban man holds up his number after his name was called to cross the border to apply for asylum in the U.S. He will most likely be returned to Mexico to await his asylum hearing, which could take more than six months. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A woman looks at her phone as she and others camp and wait their turn to apply for asylum. Over 400 Cubans are camping in a park on the Mexico-U.S. border in Acunia, Mexico. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A Cuban restaurant has opened in Juarez to cater to the hundreds of Cubans now living there as they wait their chance for asylum in the U.S. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A 27-year-old Cuban man from Bayamo, Cuba, said he spent weeks in detention in the United States and was then sent to Juarez, Mexico, to wait for his court date. “The coyote told us he’d get us into the U.S., but it wasn’t correct.” (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A Cuban man tries to organize the few pieces of paper he got back after he was released from detention in the U.S. He was among the first group of Cubans to be returned to Mexico to wait for their asylum cases to be heard in immigration court in El Paso, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A Cuban man sits in the stairwell of a hotel in Juarez, Mexico, after he was released from immigration detention in the U.S. and returned to Mexico. He is among a group of Cuban men who are sharing a room in a cheap hotel in Juarez, Mexico, until they decide their next step. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
