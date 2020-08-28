Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Demonstrators rally to protest US President Donald Trump's acceptance
9 Images

Demonstrators rally near the White House to protest Trump

Demonstrators protest Trump’s speech to the Republican National Convention.

Demonstrators rally across from the White House to protest President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. (Olivier Douliery / AFP-Getty Images)

Protesters in Washington. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Demonstrators rally against President Trump. (Olivier Douliery / AFP-Getty Images)

Demonstrators across from the White House. (Olivier Douliery / AFP-Getty Images)

Anti-Trump protesters in Washington. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Police officers at the rally. (Olivier Douliery / AFP-Getty Images)

Near the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

At Lafayette Square across from the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Demonstrators march in Washington. (Olivier Douliery / AFP-Getty Images)

1/9