Earthquakes continue to strike Puerto Rico
Reynaldo Gonzalez, center, nephew of 73-year-old Nelson Martinez, who died after a wall collapsed during an earthquake, waits with family members for Martinez’s body to be removed in Ponce, Puerto Rico. (Carlos Giusti/Associated Press)
Debris from a collapsed wall of a building litters the ground after an earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn in Ponce. (Carlos Giusti/Associated Press)
Amir Seneriz, president of the Logia Aurora Organization, inspects damage after an earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn, in Ponce. (Carlos Giusti/Associated Press)
A collapsed building with a car crushed underneath following an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico. (J. Miguel Santiago/Associated Press)
A woman passes by a house damaged by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, on Monday. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images)
People pass by a house damaged by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, on Monday. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP /Getty Images)
