Fans re-create Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ cover shot 50 years on
It was 50 years ago today
Beatles impersonators on Thursday re-create the Beatles’ iconic “Abbey Road” cover photograph, taken exactly 50 years earlier, in the zebra pedestrian crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)
Crowds gathered to watch Beatles reenactors follow in the Fab Four’s footsteps outside Abbey Road Studios in London on Thursday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
A member of the Beatles tribute band Fab Gear proposes marriage to his girlfriend in the famous zebra street crossing. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/Getty Images)
The John Lennon lookalike from the Beatles tribute band Fab Gear arrives in a replica psychedelic Rolls-Royce at the Abbey Road zebra crossing in London where he and his mates re-created the famous album cover shot. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/Getty Images)
A replica of John Lennon’s Rolls-Royce, complete with psychedelic paint job, was on the premises Thursday as fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” cover photo session in London. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/Getty Images)
Fans pose for photos in the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London. (Will Oliver / EPA/Shutterstock)
A fan holds a copy of the original “Abbey Road” cover shot, taken 50 years ago, as pedestrians tread the familiar path in London on Thursday. (Will Oliver / EPA/Shutterstock)
