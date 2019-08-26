G-7 countries commit $20 million to protect rainforest

Amazon fires

A fire burns out of control after spreading onto a farm along a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State on Friday. Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. Experts say the clearing of land during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem. More than half of the fires are in the Amazon. (JOAO LAET / AFP / Getty Images)