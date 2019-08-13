Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to reach her gate Aug. 13 at Hong Kong’s international airport.
Hong Kong airport cancels all remaining flights for second day

Protesters clogged the departure area at Hong Kong’s reopened airport Tuesday, a day after they forced one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs to shut down entirely amid their calls for an independent inquiry into alleged police abuse.

TOPSHOT-HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-CRIME
A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to reach her gate Aug. 13 at Hong Kong’s international airport.  (Philip Fong / AFP/Getty Images)
HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS
An unidentified man is shouted at by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport Aug. 13. (Philip Fong / AFP/Getty Images)
Hong Kong airport suspends flights for second day, China - 13 Aug 2019
A board displays flight information at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS
Tourists get back into their suitcases at Hong Kong’s airport after protests Aug. 13 forced flight cancellations.
 (Philip Fong / AFP/Getty Images)
APphoto_Hong Kong Protests
A protester holds a sign addressed to travelers at Hong Kong’s airport.
 (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
APphoto_Hong Kong Protests
Protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong’s airport Aug. 13. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
APphoto_Hong Kong Protests
Stranded travelers gather at the closed check-in counters after flights were canceled at Hong Kong’s airport. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
APphoto_Hong Kong Protests
Airport security personnel look on as protesters block departure gates with luggage trolleys at Hong Kong’s airport.
 (Vincent Thian / Associated Press)
Hong Kong airport suspends flights for second day, China - 13 Aug 2019
Protesters block a departure area at Hong Kong’s airport.
 (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
Hong Kong airport suspends flights for second day, China - 13 Aug 2019
A passenger tries to get past protesters blocking the departure area at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
Hong Kong airport suspends flights for second day, China - 13 Aug 2019
Protesters display banners condemning police violence at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
APphoto_Hong Kong Photo Gallery
Demonstrators at the airport Aug. 12 wear eye patches in honor of a protester who was hit in the eye with a beanbag round over the weekend.
 (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
Hong Kong airport suspends flights for second day, China - 13 Aug 2019
A passenger tries to get past protesters blocking the departures area at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
APphoto_Hong Kong Protests
A Dragonair plane at Hong Kong’s airport. Protests forced a second day of flight cancellations. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
