Hong Kong airport cancels all remaining flights for second day
Protesters clogged the departure area at Hong Kong’s reopened airport Tuesday, a day after they forced one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs to shut down entirely amid their calls for an independent inquiry into alleged police abuse.
A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to reach her gate Aug. 13 at Hong Kong’s international airport. (Philip Fong / AFP/Getty Images)
An unidentified man is shouted at by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport Aug. 13. (Philip Fong / AFP/Getty Images)
A board displays flight information at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
Tourists get back into their suitcases at Hong Kong’s airport after protests Aug. 13 forced flight cancellations.
A protester holds a sign addressed to travelers at Hong Kong’s airport.
Protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong’s airport Aug. 13. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
Stranded travelers gather at the closed check-in counters after flights were canceled at Hong Kong’s airport. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
Airport security personnel look on as protesters block departure gates with luggage trolleys at Hong Kong’s airport.
Protesters block a departure area at Hong Kong’s airport.
A passenger tries to get past protesters blocking the departure area at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
Protesters display banners condemning police violence at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
Demonstrators at the airport Aug. 12 wear eye patches in honor of a protester who was hit in the eye with a beanbag round over the weekend.
A passenger tries to get past protesters blocking the departures area at Hong Kong’s airport. (Laurel Chor / EPA/Shutterstock)
A Dragonair plane at Hong Kong’s airport. Protests forced a second day of flight cancellations. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
