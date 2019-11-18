13 Images
Hong Kong police surround university where hundreds of protesters trapped
Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protestor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
Protesters run for cover after riot police fired tear gas towards the bridge they were climbing down to the road below, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom district in Hong Kong. (ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP / Getty Images)
A protester prepares to shoot an arrow with a bow as riot police fire tear gas towards the bridge protesters attempt to climb down to a road below, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus. (ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP /Getty Images)
Pro-democracy protester use binoculars as they march towards Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. (FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
Protestors react as police fire tear gas in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong. As night fell in Hong Kong, police tightened a siege Monday at a university campus as hundreds of anti-government protesters trapped inside sought to escape. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)
Protesters take a rope down from a bridge to a highway, to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police in Hong Kong. (YE AUNG THU / AFP / Getty Images)
Protestors use a rope to lower themselves from a pedestrian bridge to waiting motorbikes in order to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the police in Hong Kong. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)
Police arrest anti-government protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (Laurel Chor/Getty Images)
A bystander affected by tear gas gets his eyes rinsed react as police fires tear gas during clashes with pro-democracy protesters in the Jordan district of Hong Kong. (MIGEUL CANDELA/EPA-EFE/REX/MIGEUL CANDELA/EPA-EFE/REX)
Police arrest anti-government protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (Laurel Chor/Getty Images)
Police fire tear gas to protesters as they tightened a siege Monday at a university campus as hundreds of anti-government protesters trapped inside tried to escape. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)
Pro-democracy protesters react as police fires tear gas during clashes outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
A riot police officer stomps on an umbrella used by pro-democracy protesters during clashes outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)
1/13