China on Monday harshly criticized a weekend demonstration in which eggs were thrown at its office in Hong Kong, accusing the demonstrators of violence without mentioning a violent attack against protesters and civilians the same night.
Hong Kong protest supporters in Taipei, Taiwan, wear masks depicting bloody flowers. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP)
Protesters occupy roads in Sheung Wan during a protest against a proposed extradition bill from Victoria Park in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Laurel Chor / AFP/ Getty Images)
Protesters clash with police after taking part in an anti-extradition bill march on Sunday in Hong Kong. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Protesters clash with police after taking part in an anti-extradition bill march on Sunday in Hong Kong. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Protesters clash with police amid tear gas after taking part in an anti-extradition bill march on Sunday in Hong Kong. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Protesters clash with police after taking part in an anti-extradition bill march on Sunday in Hong Kong. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Police officers arrest a protester in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Dozens of masked men rushed barricades at Hong Kong’s main pro-democracy site, triggering clashes as demonstrators tried to push them back and police struggled to contain the chaos. (Pedro Ugarte / AFP/Getty Images)
Riot police shoot tear gas while anti-extradition bill protesters take part in a rally at Sheung Wan in Hong Kong on Sunday. The organizer of the march, the Civil Human Rights Front, is urging the government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to be led by a judge, to look into the policing of recent extradition protests. (JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/REX/JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/REX)
Hong Kong police clear the street with tear gas during an anti-extradition bill march in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images)
Protesters run from tear gas fired by police after a march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Vivek Prakash / AFP / Getty Images)
A protester kicks a tear gas canister during a confrontation in Hong Kong on Sunday. ((Ming Ko / AP))
Protesters clash with police after taking part in an anti-extradition bill march on Sunday in Hong Kong. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images)
Riot police shoot rounds of tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters on Connaught Road West in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Jerome Favre / EPA-EFE / REX /)
Protesters react to tear gas fired by police after a march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Vivek Prakash / AFP / Getty Images)
Medical workers help a protester in pain from tear gas fired by policemen on a street in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Bobby Yip / AP)
A protester reacts in pain from tear gas fired by policemen on a street in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Bobby Yip / AP )
