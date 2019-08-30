7 Images
Hurricane Dorian approaching southern United States
Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern U.S. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 2 storm could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.
I Bahamas
People in Freeport, Bahamas, shop for supplies Friday before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (Tim Aylen/Associated Press)
Florida
A man places a hurricane shutter over a window on Friday as he helps prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Florida
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Fla., move an Allosaurus statue in the hope of keeping it out of harm’s way. (Rhona Wise / Getty Images)
Florida
Miami residents buy plywood in West Miami. (Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP / Getty Images)
Florida
Workers board up a shop window front in Freeport, Bahamas. (Ramon Espinosa / Associated Press)
Florida
Residents line up for gas in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (Rhona Wise / AFP / Getty Images)
Florida
Miami residents stock up on supplies. (Cristobal Herrera / Shutterstock)
