Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana coast near Texas

Mitch Pickering plays his guitar while inspecting damage in downtown Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Kyana Myers looks into a room that has had its roof blown off in Lake Charles, La. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
A Lake Charles street is filled with debris. Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast with torrential rain and fierce wind early Aug. 27. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images)
Dustin Amos checks out damage to a gas station in Lake Charles. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
A truck sits in a ditch in the aftermath of the hurricane, which came ashore at 1 a.m. Aug. 27 with sustained winds of 150 mph. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
Winds from the hurricane shattered the glass in tall office buildings in Lake Charles, La. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Downed power lines stretch across a road in Sabine Pass, Texas. Early Aug. 27, over 470,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana and Texas. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)
A car smashed by a tree is among damage at Reginald Duhon’s Lake Charles home. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)