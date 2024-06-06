Advertisement
Israeli march through East Jerusalem

Israelis, mostly ultranationalists, march through Palestinian-dominated East Jerusalem.

Israeli marchers rally on Wednesday.

Mostly ultranationalist Israelis rally in East Jerusalem before an annual march to mark “Jerusalem Day.”  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

By Marcus YamForeign Correspondent and Photographer 
The Israeli march in East Jerusalem.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The march moves through a narrow passageway.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Israeli security forces confront demonstrators, some of whom threw water bottles at journalists.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Israeli demonstrators rally.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators gather before the march.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Jewish residents watch as the procession passes by.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A young boy among the marchers.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A couple watch the demonstration.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2022 for images documenting the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country. Yam is a two-time recipient of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award, notably in 2019, for his unflinching body of work showing the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams.

