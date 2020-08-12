Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate
Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are together for the first time as running mates.
Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as his running mate in Wilmington, Del. (Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gets his face mask from the lectern before his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during their first joint appearance as a ticket Wednesday at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
The candidates arrived wearing masks. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, applaud Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden at the end of the socially distanced campaign event. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the stage. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Sen. Kamala Harris with Jill Biden. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden introduces Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in Wilmington, Del. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) speaks after being formally introduced as Biden’s running mate. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are seen on monitors in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
Joe Biden listens as his running mate, Kamala Harris, speaks. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Kamala Harris looks on as Joe Biden formally introduces her as his running mate. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Supporters gather outside Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appeared together as a ticket for the first time. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)