Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
la-na-el-paso-baseball-18.jpeg
7 Images

Walmart manager who survived shooting gets a few hours relief at baseball game

El Paso Chihuahuas
A rainbow appears during a game at Southwest University Park in El Paso. It brought a smile to the face of Robert Evans, manager of the Walmart where tragedy struck, who was in attendance.  (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas
El Paso Chihuahuas baseball players observe 22 seconds of silence, one for each of those killed in the shooting last weekend.  (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas
El Paso Walmart store manager Robert Evans acknowledges the crowd at the minor league baseball game. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas
El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Travis Radke grew up in Thousand Oaks, scene of a mass shooting last year. He was emotional before the game when discussing the El Paso tragedy.  (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas
Robert Delgado of San Antonio takes a selfie with Chico, the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas
El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Travis Radke delivers a pitch against the Round Rock Express.  (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas
Pete Ocegueda of El Paso with granddaughter Annalissa Ocegueda, 9, at Wednesday’s game.  (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times )
1/7