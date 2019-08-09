7 Images
Walmart manager who survived shooting gets a few hours relief at baseball game
A rainbow appears during a game at Southwest University Park in El Paso. It brought a smile to the face of Robert Evans, manager of the Walmart where tragedy struck, who was in attendance. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas baseball players observe 22 seconds of silence, one for each of those killed in the shooting last weekend. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Walmart store manager Robert Evans acknowledges the crowd at the minor league baseball game. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Travis Radke grew up in Thousand Oaks, scene of a mass shooting last year. He was emotional before the game when discussing the El Paso tragedy. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
Robert Delgado of San Antonio takes a selfie with Chico, the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
El Paso Chihuahuas pitcher Travis Radke delivers a pitch against the Round Rock Express. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times)
Pete Ocegueda of El Paso with granddaughter Annalissa Ocegueda, 9, at Wednesday’s game. (Rudy Gutierrez / For The Times )
