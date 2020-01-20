9 Images
Migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico
Hundreds of Central American migrants began crossing the Suchiate River into southern Mexico on Monday in a new test of President Trump’s Central American strategy to keep them away from the U.S. border.
Hundreds of Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, cross the Suchiate River that divides Mexico and Guatemala, from the city of Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Monday. (Esteban Biba/EPA)
A Mexican national guard detains a Central American migrant after he crossed the Suchiate River with a group of migrants from Guatemala into Mexico near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Monday. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate River by foot from Tucun Uman, Guatemala, top left, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (Santiago Billy/Associated Press)
Mexican national guards stand on the bank of the Suchiate River where Central American migrants are crossing from Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)
Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, traveling in a caravan to the U.S., remain at the international bridge that connects Tecum Uman, Guatemala, with Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (Carlos Alonzo/AFP via Getty Images)
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate River by foot from Tucun Uman, Guatemala, to Mexico. (Santiago Billy/Associated Press)
Honduran migrants rest on the banks of the Suchiate River that divides the countries of Guatemala and Mexico, from Tecun Uman, Guatemala. (Esteban Biba/EPA)
Central American migrants wade across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico as others stand on the legal border crossing bridge, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)
Honduran migrants rest on the banks of the Suchiate River, the natural border between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (Carlos Alonzo/AFP via Getty Images)
