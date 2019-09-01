5 Images
Odessa and Midland, Texas, mass shooting
Scenes from Midland and Odessa, Texas, where a mass shooting killed several people Aug. 31, including the gunman.
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle, right, which was involved in a mass shooting Aug. 31, is outside the Cinergy entertainment center Sept. 1 in Odessa, Texas. Authorities investigated why a man stopped for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled, shooting more than a dozen people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater. A police vehicle is partially blocked at left. (Sue Ogrocki / AP)
An Odessa, Texas, police officer escort bystanders away from an area investigated for a shooting Aug. 31,following a deadly shooting. Several people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said Saturday. (Jacy Lewis/AP)
A man prays outside of the Medical Center Hospital Emergency room in Odessa, Texas, on Aug. 31, following a shooting at random in the area of Odessa and Midland. Several people were dead after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in West Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said. (Associated Press)
Odessa and Midland, Texas, police and sheriff’s deputies surround the area behind Cinergy in Odessa on Aug. 31, after reports of shootings. (Tim Fischer/AP)
Law enforcement officials process a scene Sept. 1 involved in the shooting in Odessa, Texas. Bullet holes are visible near the car door handle. Authorities said they still could not explain why a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a terrifying rampage. (Associated Press)
