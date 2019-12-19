10 Images
Trump impeached
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the hearing on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, on Wednesday. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
Hours before he would be impeached, President Trump leaves the White House for a campaign event in Battle Creek, Mich. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)
Hannah Stone watches TV coverage of the House vote on articles of impeachment at a laundromat in Denver. (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)
Patrons at the Hawk ‘n’ Dove bar in Washington watch TV coverage of the House debate and vote.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
From left, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel attend a news conference after the House vote. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
With Speaker Nancy Pelosi presiding, House members vote on the second impeachment article.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, leaves after the House vote on impeachment. (Erik S. Lesser / European Photo Agency )
Supporters cheer President Trump at a rally at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich., on the night he was impeached. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump addresses a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich., on Wednesday night. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Anti-Trump protesters gather outside Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images)
