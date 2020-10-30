Strong earthquake strikes Greece and Turkey

A strong earthquake that struck Friday afternoon off the Greek island of Samos has caused buildings to collapse in Izmir in western Turkey.
Search-and-rescue teams sift through debris of a building in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake shook Turkey’s Aegean coast. (Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Getty Images)
Rescue workers carry a wounded person found in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)
Rescue workers try to reach residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)
Rescue workers did through the rubble of a collapsed building to try to reach trapped residents in Izmir, Turkey, (Ismail Gokmen/Associated Press)
Rescue workers try to reach residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)
Rescue workers carry an injured person found in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)
People stand outside in Izmir, Turkey, after fleeing their homes when a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)
Rescue workers look for survivors in a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece. (Associated Press)