Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
IZMIR, TURKEY - OCTOBER 30: Search and rescue works are being conducted at debris of a building in Bayrakli district of Izmir after a magnitude 6.6 quake shook Turkey's Aegean Sea coast, in Izmir, Turkey on October 30, 2020. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
8 Images

Strong earthquake strikes Greece and Turkey

A strong earthquake that struck Friday afternoon off the Greek island of Samos has caused buildings to collapse in Izmir in western Turkey.

Search-and-rescue teams sift through debris of a building in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake shook Turkey’s Aegean coast. (Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Getty Images)

Rescue workers carry a wounded person found in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)

Rescue workers try to reach residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece.  (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)

Rescue workers did through the rubble of a collapsed building to try to reach trapped residents in Izmir, Turkey, (Ismail Gokmen/Associated Press)

Rescue workers try to reach residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey.  (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)

Rescue workers carry an injured person found in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)

People stand outside in Izmir, Turkey, after fleeing their homes when a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece. (Ismail Gokmen / Associated Press)

Rescue workers look for survivors in a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea shook Turkey and Greece.  (Associated Press)

1/8