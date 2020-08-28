March on Washington caps a week of protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin
Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic ‘I Have A Dream’ address
The daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington’s Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, looks on as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington. (Jonathan Ernst / Pool Photo)
Laurie Bey, center, whose son Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by Kansas City police in 2019, stands with Merlon Ragland, Cameron’s aunt, as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington. (Jonathan Ernst / Pool Photo)
A man walks in the Reflecting Pool during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Demonstrators gather near the Lincoln Memorial as final preparations are made for the March on Washington. (Olivier Douliery / Associated Press)
People gather during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial. (Olivier Douliery / Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial as final preparations are made for the March on Washington. (Jonathan Ernst / Pool Photo)
A man fans himself with his hat inside the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial. (Jonathan Ernst / Pool Photo)