ICE detains 680 workers in Mississippi raids
It was the largest immigration raid in a decade in the United States.
A man is taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday.
A man is taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
Handcuffed female workers are escorted into a bus for transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday.
Handcuffed female workers are escorted into a bus for transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
A young woman cries while standing outside the Koch Foods Inc. plant as U.S. immigration officials raid the plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday.
A young woman cries while standing outside the Koch Foods Inc. plant as U.S. immigration officials raid the plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
This image released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows a Homeland Security Investigations officer guarding people picked up in an immigration raid Wednesday.
This image released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows a Homeland Security Investigations officer guarding people picked up in an immigration raid Wednesday. (Handout )
Friends, co-workers and family watch as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday.
Friends, co-workers and family watch as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss.
Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
Koch Foods Inc. employees leave the Morton, Miss., plant following a raid by U.S. immigration officials.
Koch Foods Inc. employees leave the Morton, Miss., plant following a raid by U.S. immigration officials Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
Friends, co-workers and family talk among themselves as they watch U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss.
Friends, co-workers and family talk among themselves as they watch as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
A federal agent searches the trunk of an auto leaving the employee parking lot at Koch Foods Inc. in Morton, Miss.
A federal agent searches the trunk of an auto leaving the employee parking lot at Koch Foods Inc. in Morton, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
Friends, co-workers and family watch as U.S. immigration officials raid several Mississippi food processing plants, including this Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss.
Friends, co-workers and family watch as U.S. immigration officials raid several Mississippi food processing plants, including this Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
A federal agent searches a man as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss.
A federal agent searches a man as U.S. immigration officials raid the Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
Friends, co-workers and family wave to one of several buses that are filled with detainees following a raid at several Mississippi food processing plants.
Friends, co-workers and family wave to one of several buses that are filled with detainees following a raid at several Mississippi food processing plants, including this Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., Wednesday. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)
