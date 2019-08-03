9 Images
Multiple people killed in a shooting in El Paso
An El Paso shooting drew several police to the scene Saturday. One suspect is in custody, officials say.
Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter situation at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday. (AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images)
Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter sitation at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday. (Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
Police assemble at a Walmart during a shooting in El Paso on Thursday. One suspect is in custody. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/EPA-EFE/REX)
Law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter in El Paso on Saturday. (Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
Police are on alert during a shooting in El Paso on Saturday. One suspect is in custody. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/EPA-EFE/REX)
Shopping carts sit next to a curb after a shooting in El Paso on Saturday. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/EPA-EFE/REX)
Law enforcement agencies respond to a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall after reports of an active shooter in El Paso on Saturday. (Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images)
Police assemble near the scene of a shooting in El Paso on Thursday. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/EPA-EFE/REX)
Police are on scene after a shooting in El Paso on Thursday. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/EPA-EFE/REX)
