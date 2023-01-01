New Year’s celebrations around the world
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) (Bianca De Marchi / Associated Press)
Viking reenactors use flaming torches to write 2023 at the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year’s Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, England, Saturday Dec. 31, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) (Danny Lawson / Associated Press)
Revelers watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
People take boat tours on the Nile River past New Year decorations as celebrations begin in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (Amr Nabil / Associated Press)
TOPSHOT - This photograph taken on January 1, 2023 shows a fireworks show over Wat Arun Buddhist temple on the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) (Photo by JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images) (JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year’s Eve in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna) (Roman Hrytsyna / Associated Press)
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, also known as “Big Ben,” in central London during the New Year celebrations on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) (Aaron Chown/AP)
People light up their smartphones as they celebrate the New Year’s eve in front of the Bosingak pavilion where its annual New Year’s bell-ringing ceremony is held in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)
A firework display explodes off Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper Taipei101 to usher in the New Year in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (ChiangYing-ying / Associated Press)
Revelers celebrate in Times Square as they attend the New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)