Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2020. An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.
10 Images

Pakistani airliner crashes in Karachi

Firefighters pour water on the wreckage of an airliner that crashed in a neighborhood in Karachi while attempting to land Friday. (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
Firefighters hose down the debris caused by the crash of a Pakistani airliner in a neighborhood in Karachi on Friday.  (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
Workers prepare to remove the body of a victim removed from the wreckage of an airliner that crashed in a neighborhood near the Karachi, Pakistan, airport on Friday. (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
Rescue workers look for survivors amid the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed Friday in a neighborhood in Karachi. (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
A victim’s body is removed from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed Friday in a neighborhood in Karachi.  (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
Emergency workers retrieve a body from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed Friday in a neighborhood in Karachi. (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
Volunteers search for survivors amid the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed Friday in a neighborhood in Karachi. (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
A victim’s body is removed from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed Friday in a neighborhood in Karachi.
 (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
A victim’s body is removed from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed Friday in a neighborhood in Karachi.
 (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
An injured person is carried to safety after a Pakistani airliner crashed in a neighborhood in Karachi on Friday.  (Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
1/10