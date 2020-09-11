Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
MALIBU, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rich Smith for his first time viewing the flags on Thursday as Pepperdine University for the 13th year is commemorating the lives lost in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, with the Waves of Flags display at Alumni Park on the Malibu campus. In compliance with guidance provided by Los Angeles County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the display will be closed to the public but spectators can view the display from the public sidewalk adjacent two the park. The installation commemorates the 2,977 lives lost in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, featuring a vast display of American flags as well as international flags representing the home countries of those from abroad. Pepperdine University on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Malibu, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Photos: 9/11 anniversary remembrances from around the nation

Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances.

Rich Smith walks through the Waves of Flags display, an annual tribute to 9/11 victims, at Alumni Park on the Pepperdine campus on Thursday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

People place flags in the ground to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.  (Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images)

Mourners place flowers in the cut-out name of Kyung Hee “Casey” Cho at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.  (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where the fourth hijacked airliner crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pauses for a photo with a person in uniform at the 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York. (Amr Alfiky / Associated Press)

People walk through the Oculus transportation hub across from One World Trade Center in Manhattan during 9/11 anniversary commemoration ceremonies on Friday. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

A New York Fire Department member brushes his fingers over the name of a victim of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in Manhattan. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

