Photos: 9/11 anniversary remembrances from around the nation
Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances.
Rich Smith walks through the Waves of Flags display, an annual tribute to 9/11 victims, at Alumni Park on the Pepperdine campus on Thursday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
People place flags in the ground to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images)
Mourners place flowers in the cut-out name of Kyung Hee “Casey” Cho at the National September 11 Memorial in New York. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where the fourth hijacked airliner crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pauses for a photo with a person in uniform at the 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York. (Amr Alfiky / Associated Press)
People walk through the Oculus transportation hub across from One World Trade Center in Manhattan during 9/11 anniversary commemoration ceremonies on Friday. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
A New York Fire Department member brushes his fingers over the name of a victim of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in Manhattan. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)