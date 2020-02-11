10 Images
Photos: New Hampshire primary
Voters walk past people holding signs for presidential candidates outside of the Webster Elementary School polling location in Manchester, N.H. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)
New Hampshire primary voters wait for their voting precinct to open outside Parker-Varney Elementary School in Manchester, N.H. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
Tanner Tillotson hands his ballot to his father, Tom, during the midnight vote at the Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H. Three of the five votes went to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. (Paul Hayes / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar waves to supporters while visiting the polling location at Webster Elementary School during the primary election in Manchester, N.H. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets supporters while visiting a polling station outside Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton, N.H. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet greets supporters at the Webster Elementary School during the presidential primary in Manchester, N.H. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick takes a selfie outside Webster Elementary School during the presidential primary in Manchester, N.H. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts a town hall at South Church on Feb. 10 in Portsmouth, N.H. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Voters emerge from booths at the town hall in Chichester, N.H. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Samantha Murch, accompanied by her boys Alexander, 8, center, and Jacob, 11, votes at Bishop O’Neill Youth Center in Manchester, N.H. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
