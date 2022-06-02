Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Photos: Platinum Jubilee celebrations underway for Queen Elizabeth II

It’s been billed the party of all parties, a star-studded four-day celebration of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for her 96th birthday and 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on the first of four days of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.  (Jonathan Brady / Pool photo)

The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards, London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)

The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards, London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Jeff Mitchell, Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the public watch from stands on The Mall during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)

