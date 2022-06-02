Photos: Platinum Jubilee celebrations underway for Queen Elizabeth II
It’s been billed the party of all parties, a star-studded four-day celebration of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for her 96th birthday and 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II smiles from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on the first of four days of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee. (Jonathan Brady / Pool photo)
The queen’s guards march during the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards in London. The events over a long holiday weekend in Britain are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday and 70 years of service. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first day of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Alastair Grant / Pool photo)
Band of the Household Cavalry members take part in the Trooping the Color ceremony in London. (Paul Ellis / Pool photo)
The queen’s guards march during the Trooping the Color ceremony in London. (Jeff Mitchell / Pool photo)
Britain’s Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the queen’s birthday parade in London. (Paul Ellis / Pool photo)
Members of the public watch from stands on the Mall during the queen’s birthday parade in London. (Paul Ellis / Pool photo)