Pope Francis blesses the crowd during a noon Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021. (Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)

Pope Francis | 1936-2025 Pope Francis has died at 88. Immediately after his election on March 13, 2013, it was clear the pope ‘from the end of the world’ would do things a different way.

Pope Francis prioritized the environment and the poor, and appointed more women to leadership roles in the Vatican than any pope before him. But he disappointed those who hoped he’d do more to support women’s ordination, LGBTQ Catholics and survivors of sexual abuse by priests.