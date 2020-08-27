Protests erupt across the country in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake
The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., has triggered demonstrations nationwide this week.
Demonstrators retreat from tear gas in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday night. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Riot police are seen through shattered glass in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Protesters raise their hands as LAPD officers converge on them from both sides in the Third Street underpass Aug. 26. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters nervously wait as LAPD officers converge on them from both sides in the Third Street underpass. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A person holds their hands up while walking with other protestors in the Third Street tunnel. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A person inside the OUE Skyspace building looks outside after people participating in a protest tagged the windows. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators in Los Angeles rally in favor of Senate Bill 107 that seeks to defund police departments. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters in Kenosha, Wis., where Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police. (Getty Images)
A vigil for Jacob Blake on Tuesday in New York. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
A demonstrator dressed as Spider-Man joins others in Kenosha, Wis. (Brandon Bell /Getty Images)
A flag flies near a department of corrections building ablaze in Kenosha. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
An explosive device detonates during a clash between police and protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday. (David Goldman / Associated Press)
Portland, Ore., City Hall’s shattered window. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)
Charred vehicles sit in a lot following a night of protest and vandalism in Kenosha, Wis. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
A drone image of the charred remains of a department of corrections building in Kenosha. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Volunteers help clean up at a department of corrections building that was destroyed in Kenosha. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Protesters help a man Tuesday in Kenosha. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency )
Riot police officers advance amid clouds of tear gas in Kenosha. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Protesters observe a moment of silence while marching Wednesday night near the scene of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha. (David Goldman / Associated Press)
Protesters gather near the shooting scene on Wednesday night in Kenosha. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Protesters in cars in Kenosha. (David Goldman / Associated Press)
A protest march Tuesday in Kenosha. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
A protester launches a projectile toward police during a confrontation outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday in Kenosha, Wis. (David Goldman / Associated Press)
A protester moves away from a smoke canister Tuesday in Kenosha. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
A line of riot police officers on Tuesday in Kenosha. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Police stand guard near a burning department of corrections building in Kenosha on Monday night. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday. (David Goldman / Associated Press)
A protester lies injured during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday. (David Goldman / Associated Press)
The words “Black lives matter” appear on the message board at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the scheduled Dodgers-Giants game was canceled after players chose not to play in protest of the police shooting in Kenosha, Wis. (Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images)
An empty court in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic playoff game was canceled. After Bucks players chose not to play in protest, all three scheduled NBA games Wednesday were called off. (Kevin C. Cox / Pool photo )
Inter Miami players wearing Black Lives Matter shirts gather on the field before their MLS soccer match against Atlanta United was called off in an act of protest on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Jim Rassol / Associated Press )