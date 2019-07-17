7 Images
Puerto Rico protesters demand governor resign for his anti-gay text messages
Protesters demand the resignation of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello during a protest at La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They want him to step down after a series of his text messages filled with homophobic slurs was leaked.
‘Resign’
Maria Linoshka, wearing tape over her mouth reading “resign” in Spanish, marches with other protesters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, along a street leading to the governor’s mansion. (Joe Raedle / Getty Image s)
Protesters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, demonstrate along a street leading to the governor’s mansion. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Jose Carlos Villeneuve joins with other protesters demonstrating along a street leading to the governor’s mansion in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Protesters demonstrate along a street leading to the governor’s mansion in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Police stand guard
Police stand guard during a protest at La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello. (Thais Llorca / EPA-EFE / REX)
Nicole Lopez shows her national pride while joining other protesters calling for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello to step down because of his homophobic text messages. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
