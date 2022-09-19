queen elizabeth funeral
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre arrives during the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (BEN STANSALL / POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is carried inside the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) (Phil Noble / Associated Press)
A woman reacts in Hyde Park while watching the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) (Lewis Joly / Associated Press)
Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)