Remembering a supreme life: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.
A staff member sets up a portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol before her body was brought to lie in state. (Erin Schaff / Associated Press)
The hearse carrying the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg lay in state Friday. (Jonathan Ernst / AP)
The hearse bearing the casket of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where she was the first woman to lie in state on Friday. (Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) await the arrival of the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Capitol on Friday. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is prepared for transfer from the hearse that carried it to the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), from left, talks with Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) as they await the arrival of the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Erin Schaff / Associated Press)
Jane Ginsburg, second from right, daughter of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, leads family members through the U.S. Capitol rotunda before a service for her mother on Friday. (Sarah Silbiger / Associated Press)
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call)
The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by an honor guard through the Rotunda to Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol where she lay in state on Friday. (Pool)
A military honor guard places the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol to lie in state on Friday. (Caroline Brehman / Pool)
A military honor guard places the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol to lie in state on Friday. (Greg Nash / Pool)
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. (Sarah Silbiger / Pool)
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Olivier Douliery / Associated Press)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) speaks during a ceremony to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. (Greg Nash / Pool)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) pay their respects at the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol. (Greg Nash / Pool)
Sen. Tammy Duckworth salutes Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Olivier Douliery / Pool)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a memorial service in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. (Chip Somodevilla / Pool)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. She is the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol. (Pool)