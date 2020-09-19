Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the feminist icon of the U.S. Supreme Court, was the second woman to serve on the high court. She died of complications from cancer.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the East Conference Room at the U.S. Supreme Court on Aug. 30, 2013. (Nikki Kahn / Washington Post)
The U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff Friday evening in Washington after the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at 87. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives for President Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 24, 2009. (Pool photo)
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., left, and Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor listen to President Obama deliver his final State of the Union speech on Jan. 12, 2016. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
President Obama is greeted by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address in 2016. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a September 2019 speaking engagement at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
President Clinton walks with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the way to a June 14, 1993, news conference at the White House announcing her nomination to the Supreme Court. (David Ake / AFP/Getty Images)
Sen. Joe Biden, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks to Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the start of her confirmation hearing before the committee July 20, 1993. (John Duricka / Associated Press)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with her hand on a Bible held by her husband, Martin, takes the court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist during an Aug. 10, 1993, ceremony in the East Room of the White House while President Clinton looks on. (Marcy Nighswander / Associated Press)
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor arrive at the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol to hear Pope Francis address a joint meeting of Congress on Sept. 24, 2015. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg answers audience questions during an event at Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, R.I., on Jan. 30, 2018. (Pat Greenhouse / Boston Globe)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, standing between Sens. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, left, and Joe Biden, answers reporters’ questions about her nomination to the Supreme Court on June 15, 1993. (CQ Archive/CQ-Roll Call)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits in her chambers at the Supreme Court in 2002. (David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for a portrait in the East Conference Room of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, her 20th year on the bench. (Nikki Kahn / Washington Post)