Super Tuesday: 14 states hold primaries with 1,357 delegates at stake
Super Tuesday in pictures: 1,357 delegates at stake in 14 states
People walk to collect their ballots before voting in the Virginia Democratic primary at the Hillsboro Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Va. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images)
Signage directs voters outside the Bakken Museum in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)
People wait in line to cast their ballots in the presidential primary election on Super Tuesday at Boston City Hall. (Jonathan Wiggs / Boston Globe)
People cast their vote in the Virginia Democratic primary at Emerick Elementary school in Purcellville, Va. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images)
A woman walks out after voting in the Virginia Democratic primary at Emerick Elementary in Purcellville, Va. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images)
