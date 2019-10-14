14 Images
Syrian army deployed across Kurdish-held areas in northeastern Syria
Mourners attend the funeral of five Syrian Democratic Forces fighters killed in battles against Turkey-led forces in the flashpoint town of Ras al-Ayn along the border in the Syrian Kurdish town of Qamishli. (Delil Souleiman / AFP/Getty Images)
Syrian civilians flash the victory sign as Turkish armored personnel carriers and US-made M60 tanks gather in the village of Qirata on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij near the Turkish border. (Aaref Watad / AFP/Getty Images)
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters take part in a battle in Syria’s northeastern town of Ras al-Ayn in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria. (Nazeer al-Khatib / AFP/Getty Images)
A Syrian woman fleeing the battle zone between Turkey-led forces and Kurdish fighters arrives in the city of Tal Tamr, Syria. (Delil Souleiman / AFP/Getty Images)
Syrian government forces wave national flags as they enter the northern town of Ain Issa in the countryside of Syria’s Raqqa region. (Getty Images)
Civilians welcome Syrian army soldiers arriving at Tal Tamr town in northwestern Syria. (EPA/Shutterstock)
A Syrian regime soldier waves the national flag on the western entrance of the town of Tal Tamr as Syrian regime forces moved toward the Turkish border Oct. 14 after Damascus reached a deal with beleaguered Kurdish forces following a U.S. withdrawal. (Delil Souleiman / AFP/Getty Images)
A Turkish-backed Syrian fighter fires on enemy positions in Syria’s northeastern town of Ras al-Ayn as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria. (Nazeer al-Khatib / AFP/Getty Images)
A Turkish-backed Syrian fighter fires during clashes in the border town of Ras al-Ayn as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria. (Nazeer al-Khatib / AFP/Getty Images)
An elderly man is evacuated from a building in Akcakale, a town near the Turkish border with Syria, after it was hit by a rocket reported to be fired from within Syria. (Bulent Kilic / AFP/Getty Images)
An old man asks for help from a building in Akcakale, a town near the Turkish border with Syria after it was hit by a rocket reported to be fired from within Syria. (Bulent Kilic / AFP/Getty Images)
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters carry a wounded fellow fighter near the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria. (Bakr Alkasem / AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, from the Turkish side of the border at Ceylanpinar district in Sanliurfa, on the sixth day of Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish forces. (Ozan Kose / AFP/Getty Images)
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag reading “Free Syria” in Akcakale as smoke rises in the background from the Syrian border city of Tal Abyad seized by Turkish forces in northeastern Syria. (Bulent Kilic / AFP/Getty Images)
