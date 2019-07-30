Muay Thai boxer

Pheeranut Saleephol, 14, spars with his trainer, Jamlong Jaipakdee, 50, at a Bangkok gym. Thai boxing, known as Muay Thai, is considered to be the national sport of Thailand, with children as young as 8 competing professionally. Pheeranut has been boxing since he was 11. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times)