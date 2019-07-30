Muay Thai boxer

15 Images
Pheeranut Saleephol, 14, spars with his trainer, Jamlong Jaipakdee, 50, at a Bangkok gym. Thai boxing, known as Muay Thai, is considered to be the national sport of Thailand, with children as young as 8 competing professionally. Pheeranut has been boxing since he was 11. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times)
Tapanut Thaisamran watches as his son Pheeranut Saleephol trains. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times)
Pheeranut spars with his trainer, Jamlong Jaipakdee.
Pheeranut lifts weights after his boxing routine.
Pheeranut warms up for his workout. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times)
Pheeranut cools down after a workout.
Pheeranut and his mother, Aoy Chumsri, in their Bangkok home.
Pheeranut’s father, Tapanut Thaisamran, gets ready for work. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times)
Pheeranut and trainer Jamlong Jaipakdee settle in to their dorm room before a big match at a Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya, Thailand. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times )
Pheeranut weighs in before his April match in Pattaya. (Lauren DeCicca / For The Times )
Pheeranut prepares before the match in Pattaya.
Pheeranut battles his opponent at the Pattaya stadium.
Tapanut Thaisamran watches son Pheeranut’s match.
Pheeranut rests in his corner after the first round of his match.
Pheeranut celebrates his victory in the Pattaya stadium.
