10 Images
Thousands rally in Virginia’s capital for gun rights; police brace for trouble
Thousands of gun-rights activists rallied at the Virginia Capitol on Monday under a heavy police presence, protesting
Gun-rights supporters gather for a rally outside the Virginia state capitol in Richmond, Va. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)
Stephen Willeford speaks to the crowd of pro gun demonstrators. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)
A demonstrator holds a “Come and Take It” banner. (Julio Cortez/Asscoiated Press)
Gun rights supporters gather and march. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)
Police stand post as gun-rights supporters gather. (Shawn Thew/EPA)
Gun-rights supporters gather. (Shawn Thew/EPA)
Jan Morgan, an Arkansas gun range owner, addresses the gathering.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Gun-rights supporters gather. (Shawn Thew/EPA)
Billy Llewellyn, of Hanover Va., holds a sign in front of the Virginia State Capitol. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)
Gun-rights supporters gather. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)
1/10