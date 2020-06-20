Trump brings reelection rally to Tulsa amid pandemic concerns and nationwide protests
Downtown Tulsa fills with Trump supporters and civil rights activists as the city prepared to host President Trump’s first reelection rally in months
President Donald Trump supporters cheer Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, before a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday. (Sue Ogrocki/AP )
Scott Hilliard, left, argues with Black Lives Matter protester Eugene Smith ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons / Associated Press)
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event a few blocks away from the BOK Center before President Trump’s rally. (Mike Simons / Associated Press)
A supporter waves a flag June 20 prior to a campaign rally for President Trump at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Trump supporters and opponents clash a few blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., where President Trump planned to hold a rally. (Mike Simons / Associated Press)
A trooper stands outside the BOK Center, where President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
A sign about COVID-19 is pictured at the temperature check for people entering the BOK Center for the Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
A protester stands outside the BOK Center, site of President Trump’s campaign rally, in Tulsa, Okla. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
Supporters cheer for President Trump’s son Eric Trump, not pictured, ahead of the planned rally. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
President Trump speaks to the media at the White House before departing for Tulsa. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Demonstrators float “Baby Trump” balloons in Tulsa, Okla., ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally. The organizers are raising money for the Vernon AME Baptist Church. (Tom Gilbert / Associated Press)